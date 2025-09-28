Falconets spank Rwanda’s She-Amavubi 4-0 in Ibadan + Photos

Nigeria’s U-20 girls, Falconets, thrashed their visitors, She-Amavubi of Rwanda, 4-0 in a 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup second round, second leg qualifying match in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The Falconets displayed fantastic football artistry and dominated proceedings from the blast of the whistle to the end of the encounter.

The Falconets were in cruise control as Precious Oscar bagged the game opener in the 15th minute of the game, bringing jubilation to teaming fans who trooped to the stadium to watch the national female football team live.

Fatimoh Adesina converted a sublime free-kick in the 20th minute to double the lead for the hosts, while Janet Akekoromowei consolidated the scoring sheet for the falconets in the 64th minute, firing a powerful strike from box line into Rwanda’s net to hand the hosts a comfortable lead.

She-Amavubi would have secured a consolation goal in the 79th minute, but the reflex of the Falconets goalie, Christiana Uzoma, frustrated the Rwanda’s strikers’ efforts.

Taiwo Afolabi put the icing on the Falconets victory cake with the fourth goal as the match ended.

Speaking during a post-match news conference, Falconets Head Coach, Moses Aduku, commended the fighting spirit of She-Amavubi, noting that the visitor refused to give up, even till the last whistle.

Aduku noted that the Falconets and technical crew carefully watched the tape of the first leg game against She-Amavubi in Kigali and made necessary corrections, particularly in the goal scoring aspect, which eventually yielded expected results.

Also, the She-Amavubi Head Coach, Andre Cassa-mbungo, said that he came to Nigeria with a game plan to win, but his team played against a better side.

Cassa-mbungo added that the majority of players in the She-Amavubi team were young and still require to develop themselves before Rwanda could start seeing the best of them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victory gave Nigeria a 5-0 win over Rwanda on aggregate, having won the first leg 1-0 in Kigali.

Nigeria will play against the winner in the game between Senegal and Algeria for the third and final round of the qualifiers.

The 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup would be the 12th edition of the tournament scheduled to be hosted by Poland.