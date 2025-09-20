Falconets battle-ready for Rwandan opponents

The Falconets have commenced training in Kigali ahead of Sunday’s 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup second round, first leg clash with the Rwandan U20 girls.

The World Cup qualifying match will take place at the Kigali-Pele Stadium, formerly known as the Stade Regional Nyamirambo.

On Friday morning, the players had a recovery training session at the gym of their hotel.

They were full of energy, zeal and motivation as they went through the routine under the guidance and encouragement of the technical crew, showing great spirit and determination.

The Confederation of African Football has appointed match officials from Sierra Leone and Liberia to take charge of proceedings of the encounter in Kigali.

Aminata Fullah will be the referee, with Liberian Hannah Lydia Moses as assistant referee 1 and another Sierra Leonean, Fatmata Mansaray, as assistant referee 2.

The fourth official is Love Tuu Wehyee from Liberia.

Militna Ivanete Amrie from Seychelles will be the commissioner while Amegee Aissata Ameyo will be the referee assessor.

Sunday’s match will kick off at 3pm Rwanda time (2pm in Nigeria).

