Falana mourns Fawehinmi’s death

Falana, in a condolence message on Thursday in Lagos, said he was deeply saddened by the tragic news of the untimely death of Mohammed Fawehinmi.

NAN reports that Fawehinmi died on Wednesday at the age of 52 after a brief illness.

Falana described the late Fawehinmi as a courageous person who was committed to the liberation of the people.

“Notwithstanding Mohammed’s physical challenge, he was ever prepared to join other patriots in confronting the forces of oppression and exploitation.

“In spite of the challenge of insecurity, poverty and underdevelopment plaguing the nation, Mohammed strongly believed that a new Nigeria was possible.

“As a chip off the old block, Mohammed was courageous, dedicated, knowledgeable and committed to the liberation of the people from the shackle of injustice in all its ramifications.

“Mohammed will be missed for his unwavering commitment to the struggle for a united, just and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

The legal practitioner condoled the deceased mother, siblings and the entire Fawehinmi family.

He prayed that the condolences of the Nigerian people would bring comfort to the Fawehinmi family and ease the pain of the great loss.

NAN also reports that late Fawehinmi had a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to Nigerian bar in 1998.

In 2003, he was involved in a sole auto crash in Lagos, which affected his spinal cord and confined him to the wheel chair.