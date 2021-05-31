Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), and his musician son, Folarin, aka Falz, along with scores of Lagosians took to the streets on Monday to protest against the insecurity and poverty ravaging the country.

The protesters, under the aegis of the Peoples Alternative Political Movement, marched from the busy Ikeja Bus Stop to the Governor’s Office through the Secretariat to the Lagos State House of Assembly chanting protest songs.

The demonstration, which was tagged, ‘Enough is Enough’, lasted for several hours as youths carried placards which read, ‘No to Exploitation and Multiple Taxation’, ‘Provide Jobs or Unemployment Benefits for Youths’, ‘Provide Security in Schools’, ‘End Kidnapping and Banditry’ and ‘Stop Killings, Secure Nigeria’.

The protesters which included trade unions, civil society, students, farmers and peasants, were led by Jaye Gaskiya, a foremost activist.

Gaskiya said the protest was organised to express displeasure over how badly the country had degenerated.

He expressed worry that Nigeria, characterised by extreme poverty, arms proliferation, religious intolerance, the rise of hate and ethnic nationalism is moving towards social upheavals due to exploitation of the people, greed and avarice of a spineless political class that has reached its wit’s end.