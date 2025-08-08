Falana demands probe into alleged police assault on Sowore in custody

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has condemned the unlawful detention and assault of human rights activist and SaharaReporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, by the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement on Friday, Falana described Sowore’s treatment in custody as a violation of constitutional rights and demanded an immediate investigation into the alleged abuse.

“As Mr. Omoyele Sowore is not above the law, the Nigeria Police Force has the power to arrest him and arraign him in a competent court if there is reasonable suspicion that he has committed a criminal offence.

“However, like every suspect in police custody, he is entitled to the fundamental right to the dignity of his person guaranteed by Section 34 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“To that extent, he is entitled to humane treatment in the custody of the police,” he said.

Falana insisted that officers who allegedly tortured Sowore must be held accountable under the Anti-Torture Act of 2017.

“We are compelled to demand the investigation of the officers who subjected Mr. Omoyele Sowore to torture in contravention of section 2 of the Anti-Torture Act of 2017.

“Meanwhile, Mr. Sowore should be released from further police custody to enable him to receive urgent medical treatment,” he added.

