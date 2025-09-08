Falana backs NUPENG strike, tells FG to call Dangote to order

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has called on the Federal Government to immediately intervene in the dispute between the National Union of Petroleum and Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Refinery over alleged anti-labour practices.

Falana stated his position in a statement he issued through a Non-Governmental Organisation: Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB).

The Eagle Online recalls that NUPENG had last week directed its members across the oil and gas industry to embark on an indefinite strike starting Monday (today).

Reacting to the development, Falana said in the statement on Sunday: “The National Union of Petroleum and Gas Workers has directed its large members in the oil and gas industry to embark on indefinite strike on Monday, September 9, 2025. The strike is a protest against the plan of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to force newly recruited drivers to sign an undertaking not to belong to any existing union in the oil and gas industry in the country.

“The policy of the Dangote Group contravenes section 40 of the Constitution, section 12 of the Trade Union Act as well as article 10 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

“Furthermore, the policy is a breach of the provisions of the Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention 1948 (No. 87) and the Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining Convention 1949 (No. 98) of the International Labour Organisation as well as the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which have been ratified by Nigeria.

“In view of the legal obligation imposed on the Federal Government of Nigeria by the Constitution, Trade Union Act and international law to respect the fundamental right of workers to freedom of association and the right of trade unions to organise them, the Registrar of Trade Unions should call the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to order without any delay. At the same time, the Federal Competition and Consumer Commission should halt the monopolistic practices of the Dangote Group forthwith as they violate the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act of 2018.

“Even though powerful trade unions exist in all capitalist countries including the United Kingdom and United States of America, the Dangote Group is determined to obliterate trade unions in Nigeria because it has been allowed to operate outside the ambit of the law.

“However, the Dangote Group ought to be reminded that the struggle of Nigerian workers to unionise was fought and won under the British colonial regime. To that extent, we support the strike of the National Union of Petroleum and Gas Workers against the policy of the Dangote Group to erode the rights of Nigerian workers to unionise.”

