Fake soldier with CIA ID card arrested in Benin, Edo State

The Edo State Public Works Volunteers has arrested one Sunday James, alleged to be a fake military officer who has been intimidating and oppressing residents and traders in parts of Benin metropolis in the state capital.

The State Commander of the PUWOV, Mukhtar Yusuf-Osagie, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Benin City.

He said the suspect was arrested at the Oba Ovonramwen Square in Benin with a fake military identification card from the Civil Intelligence Agency.

Yusuf-Osagie said: “Officials of PUWOV have apprehended one Sunday James for impersonating and parading as an officer of the Nigerian Army at the Oba Ovonranmwen Square in Benin City. The suspect was arrested wearing military uniforms, with a fake identity card.

“His arrest followed a tip-off that the suspect has been presenting himself as a serving soldier in the area for a while, and has been intimidating and harassing residents, traders and others in the Oba Ovonranmwen Square and environs.

“The suspect ran out of luck on December 7, 2021, when he went on with his normal business of harassing and intimidating residents on Camouflage T-shirt, when he was apprehended by PUWOV officials.

“He has been handed over to the Oba Market Police Division for further investigation and prosecution.”