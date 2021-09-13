Fake Soldier arrested in police station while soliciting release of suspect

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Segun Ogundeji, an ex-convict, for impersonation.

The suspect was arrested when he went to the Sango Ota Divisional Headquarters of the police dressed in Army camouflage uniform to solicit for the release of a suspect.

According to a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, when the suspect got to the station, he met another Nigerian Air Force operative, one John Temitope, who accused the suspect of failing to give him official compliment.

A quarrel then ensued between them, which led the Divisional Police Officer, Sango, CSP Godwin Idehai, to interrogate them.

During the interrogation, the police discovered that Ogundeji was not a military man.

It was also discovered that he had once been convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction for impersonation.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered a full investigation into the past activities of the suspect, with the view to charging him to court as soon as investigation is concluded.