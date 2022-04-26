Fake policeman docked for alleged impersonation

A 36-year-old fake policeman, Abuh Abdul, was on Tuesday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for impersonation and possession of fake police warrant card.

The police charged Abdul, whose address was not provided, with impersonation and forgery.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on or before April 11 by 5:20pm in Idimu area of Lagos.

Ajayi said that the defendant presented himself to the public as a serving member of the Nigerian Police force by flashing a police warrant card with his picture on it.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 77(a)(b) and 411of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed, live within the court’s jurisdiction.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until June 1 for mention.