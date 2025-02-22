Fake policeman arrested on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 52-year-old man, identified as Harry Collins, for impersonating a police officer while dressed in a full police uniform with the rank of a Sergeant on the Long Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The suspect was apprehended on February 20, 2025 at about 2:10pm during a patrol led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations.

The team became suspicious of his presence at Longbridge and conducted an immediate arrest.

Upon interrogation at the station, Collins was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for his impersonation, raising further suspicion about his activities.

According to the spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, investigations are ongoing to determine his motives and any potential criminal involvement.

Odutola said the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation, adding: “The Ogun State Police Command warns the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals posing as police officers.”

