The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ebonyi State Command has said one James Mbah, arrested in Ebonyi State, who claimed to be a staff of the NSCDC, was an impersonator.

The NSCDC Ebonyi State Commandant, Lucy Samu, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abakaliki on Sunday that the suspect had been quarantined to ascertain his COVID-19 status.

NAN reports that the suspect was arrested at the Timber Shed Junction on Afikpo/Abakaliki Expressway on April 30 by officials of the state’s Neighbourhood Watch while conveying two persons on his motorcycle.

Mbah, who hails from Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Council of Ebonyi State, claimed to be an official of NSCDC in Anambra State.

Samu told NAN that Mbah was not an officer of the corps but an impersonator, who wore NSCDC uniform to beat the state’s restriction of movement order.

Samu said she had inquired from the Anambra State Command of the corps and was informed that Mbah was not a staff there or was he on its payroll.

She said: “The Anambra commandant said he also inquired from the Divisional Office, where Mbah claimed he was attached, he was not also on the staff list.

“He is also not a staff in the Ebonyi office or on our payroll.

“He (allegedly) wore the NSCDC uniform and paraded himself as our officer, but he is not one of us.”

The NSCDC Ebonyi State Commandant said the suspect had been quarantined and would receive all necessary checks before being prosecuted.

Samu said: “This is to ascertain his COVID-19 status and if negative, he will be handed over to us for prosecution, but if positive, will receive the necessary treatment before prosecution.

“I have advised the COVID-19 task force team and relevant security agencies to properly check the identities of anyone who claims to be a security personnel.

“They should also demand for a travel pass from the head of the concerned security outfit.”

Stanley Okoro-Emegha, State Commissioner for Border Peace and Internal Security, confirmed to NAN that Mbah claimed to be attached to the NSCDC office in Umunze, Anambra State.

Okoro-Emegha said: “The state government’s directive is that any Ebonyi indigene who gets to any of its boundaries would not be sent back but brought to its holding centre in Abakaliki for quarantine and testing.

“Mbah will however be prosecuted by the NSCDC as the state commandant informed us that he was not their staff.

NAN.