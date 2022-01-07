Fake Nigeria Air Force personnel docked for assaulting Police Officer

A 26-year-old man, Joshua Sale, who allegedly impersonated a Nigerian Air Force personnel and assaulted an Assistant Superintendent of Police, was on Thursday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged the fake Nigerian Air Force officer, whose address was not provided, with assault and impersonation.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 17, 2021 at Ogba Bus Stop, Lagos.

Edeme said that the defendant, who impersonated an Air Force personnel, assaulted ASP Bamidele Ohonyon, while performing his lawful duty.

He said the defendant, who falsely represented himself to be an Air Force personnel, punched the ASP, causing him grievous hurt.

The offence, Edeme said, contravened the provisions of sections 174 and 380(1)of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 174 stipulates three years imprisonment for assaulting a police officer, while Section 380(1) attracts three years for impersonation.

Magistrate I.O. Raji admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Raji ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until on February 9 for mention.