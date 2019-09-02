The Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Zamfara, on Monday, suspended the reporter of Daily Independent newspaper, Umar Faruk Efinye, over alleged fake news.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chapel Secretary, Ibrahim Ahmad and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

According to the statement, the suspension order was ratified by the state council of the NUJ.

The suspension was sequel to a story he allegedly published over an accident involving the convoy of Governor Bello Matawalle.

The report had claimed that the convoy was attacked by bandits in which two policemen died and many others were injured, but the story was later found to be false.

It added that the chapel had received formal complaint from the governor’s Director General, Press Affairs and the police command in Katsina state, where the attack allegedly took place.

It said: “After a careful review of the situation, the report was found to be false and concocted, which abuses the ethics of journalism profession.

“Having secured the approval of NUJ state council, the chapel resolved to suspend the member for three months effective from Tuesday, September 2, 2019.

“The Chapel equally warned members to be factual in their reportage in accordance with the rules guiding the profession.”

The chapel stressed the need for journalists to be more watchful in reporting events, as the current leadership of the union has zero tolerance to fake news.