Fake news: CDD trains journalists, CSOs on fact check tools

The Centre For Democracy and Development (CDD) has trained selected media professionals and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Osun State on fact check tools as part of efforts to minimize the spread of fake news in the country.

The three-day fact-checking training was held from June 1 to June 3 in Osogbo, the capital city.

Speaking at the training Friday, the CDC Senior Programme Officer, Austin Aigbe, said it was aimed at minimizing misinformation through fact-checking.

Participants were trained on how to use tools such as forensically Google image search, location tracing, among others to detect fake videos, tweets, pictures and news.

The training has as its theme “Countering Mis/Disinformation In Nigeria Election”.

Representatives of some media organizations and CSOs were also present at the training.

Aigbe, who spoke on principles of fact-checking and fact check reporting, strategies and dissemination, said fake news was doing more harm than good to the nation.

He said due to the proliferation of social media, anyone can amplify, edit and publish without fact-checking.

Aigbe, who noted that social media had the good and the bad side, said the platform was one the fastest avenue to spread rumour, and usually used against democracy.

He, however, said the government could also use the platform to counter misinformation campaigns and also to fish out corruption.

Aigbe said that fake news thrives because such misinformation builds on pre-existing narratives and experiences.

He said fake news also thrive because the government sometimes refuses to share information or promptly respond to requests for information.

Aigbe, however, said that Nigerians must come together to minimise the spread of fake news for the survival of the nation’s democracy.

During the technical training session, CDC Assistant Programme Officer, Chinecherem Udeh, said critical thinking, data analysis, reporting skills and Independent research could be used for fact-checking articles and pictures on social media.

Udeh also taught participants on how to use fact-checking tools such as way back machine, deepware.ai, Google image search, Google Earth, Tweetgen, prankmenot, among others to fact check videos, pictures, stories, and location.