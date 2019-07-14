The Plateau State Government has warned the general public, especially youth, against patronising a fake Social Investment Programme website.

In a statement on Sunday in Jos by Dr. Sumaiya Hamza, Executive Assistant to the Governor and Focal Person, Social Investment Programme, the government said the website was not from N-Power.

The statement said: “It has come to our notice that a fictitious website regarding NPower application is being circulated.

“Our youths, and indeed the general public, are advised to avoid being lured by unscrupulous elements to release their personal information.

“You are to note that there is a designated office, by the government, responsible for disseminating information on the entire Social Investment Programmes that benefits the public.”

Hamza said the general public would be appropriately informed once the official N-Power application portal was opened.

The executive assistant advised the public not to respond to the fictitious website in circulation.

She said the government would appreciate the patriotism of residents in ensuring that Plateau State was safeguarded against mischief.