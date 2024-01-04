Fake Letter of Indigeneship for Army Recruitment: LG Chairman orders probe

Following a trending video online, where some non-indigenes were issued letter of indigeneship for the purposes of joining the Nigerian Army, the Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State, Otunba Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede, has ordered a thorough investigation into the issue.

The Media Office of the LG Chairman made this known in a statement on Thursday following the viral video on Wednesday.

It will be recalled as earlier reported by The Eagle Online that some Northerners at the recruitment ground presented letters of indigenship from Lagos State, mainly Oshodi-Isolo LGA.

The Army, in a statement by its spokesman, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the development, saying the discovery was made by the Service.

Oloyede, while ordering a thorough investigation into the matter, vowed that all elements or persons behind the criminal act will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The council boss in the statement by his media office on Wednesday condemned in its entirety the issuance of letter of indigenes to non-indigenes.

According to the persons in the video, the certificates were obtained from an unnamed cyber cafe in Lagos State.

The council chairman fumed at such a criminal act, saying no stone will be left unturned to unravel the elements behind the issuance.

Oloyede said: “I received the report of the unfortunate trending video, where a letter of indigeneship were purportedly issued to some none indigenes, which has placed the local government in public glare.

“As the Executive Chairman, I have ordered that a thorough investigation be carried out and that all those involved be handed to security agencies for prosecution.

“Let me use this opportunity to inform our people that we shall not in anyway sweep this unfortunate matter under the carpet, as we want to unearth those behind this to serve as deterrent to others who will want to drag the noble name of our council in disrepute.

“We will do the needful, we will not let any stone unturned.”