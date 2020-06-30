Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Elijah Ayodeji Ojo who has been parading himself as a legal practitioner for some time and using that to swindle several people of huge amounts of money.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement.

Oyeyemi said Ojo was arrested on June 28.

The suspect was arrested following a petition to the Divisional Police Officer of Ajuwon Police Station by a legal practitioner who reported that the suspect had had been parading himself as a lawyer and thereby extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public.

The legal practitioner said Ojo has never been to law school anywhere and therefore not qualified to be addressed as a lawyer.

Upon the petition, the DPO, Ajuwon Division, SP Andrew Akinseye, and his team of detectives embarked on a painstaking intelligence investigation about the self acclaimed lawyer.

In the process of their investigation, they came across a woman who was charged to court for an offence, but was duped by the suspect who collected about N300,000 from her to perfect her bail condition, but never show up in the court.

The suspect was subsequently arrested after much evidence had been gathered against him.

On interrogation, he confessed that though he gained admission to study law at Ekiti State University, he did not finish the course and therefore did not go to Law School.

The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal investigation and intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

