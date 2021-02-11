A fake estate agent, Dare Bamidele, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly defrauding two accommodation seekers of N350,000.

The police charged Bamidele,, 38, with obtaining money under false pretence and theft.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in July, 2020 at Ile-epo area of Agege, Lagos State.

Emuerhi said that the complainants, Peter Onyeji and Josephine Aponye, paid Bamidele, who claimed to be an agent , N350,000 to rent an apartment for them.

The prosecution said that after the payment, the complainants did not get the apartment and all efforts to recover their money from the defendant failed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate J. A. Adegun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 bail to the defendant with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until March 3, for mention.