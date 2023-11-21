Fake American soldier bags two years jail term in Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured the conviction and sentencing of Jesse Joshua Kassah, alias Devaun Smith Wayne, to two years imprisonment.

The convict was sentenced by Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna on Monday.

This was after pleading guilty to a one-count charge bordering on impersonation upon being arraigned by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC.

The lone count charge reads: “That you, Jesse Joshua Kassah (a.k.a Devaun Smith Wayne), (M) between January to October, 2023 at Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, committed an offence, to wit; falsely presented yourself as Devaun Smith Wayne; a USA military personnel and ticket salesman on Facebook (an online social media application) to one Caitlin Morgan and which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 142(1) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.”

Kassah pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, M. Arumemi, urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly.

Justice Khobo thereafter convicted and sentenced Kassah to two years imprisonment with an option of N150,000 fine.

The Judge also ordered the forfeiture of Samsung Galaxy A02 phone used to commit the offence to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Kassah’s journey to the Correctional Centre started when he was arrested at Karji area of Kaduna for internet-related offences.

Investigations showed that he impersonated an American soldier, Devaun Smith Wayne, and used his identity to defraud his victims in the process.