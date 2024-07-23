Fake abduction: Appeal Court affirms conviction of dethroned traditional ruler

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division on Monday affirmed the conviction of the dethroned traditional ruler of Shangisha in Magodo, Mutiu Ogundare, for faking his own abduction.

It, however, reduced his sentence to 12 years from the 15 years initially handed down on him by the lower court.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos State High in Ikeja had on September 27, 2022 sentenced the convict to 15 years imprisonment.

Ogundare was charged alongside his wife, Abolanle, and his brother, Opeyemi Mohammed.

They were arraigned on three counts of breach of peace and fake abduction preferred against them by the Lagos State government.

The lower court had discharged and acquitted Ogundare’s wife, Abolanle, saying that she had no link to the crime.

The court, however, found Ogundare and Mohammed guilty as charged.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, Ogundare approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the decision of the lower court.

When the case was called on Monday, the lead Justice, Justice Peter Bassi, upheld the judgment of the lower court in counts one and two and overturned count three.

Other Justices of the panel were Justice Bayero and Justice Folashade Ojo, who agreed with the judgment of the lead justice.

Bassi said that Ogundare’s appeal succeeded in part and reduced his sentence to 12 years.

The court held that the appellant would serve 10 years imprisonment for count one and two years for count two.

On the third count, the court upturned the sentence of the lower court in respect of false representation to release a kidnapped person.

The convict was first remanded on July 16, 2017 in Kirikiri Correctional Centre by an Ogba Magistrates’ Court for alleged fake abduction.

The state had stated that the convicts committed the offences on July 5, 2017 along the Centre for Management Development Road, Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area.

The state said that Ogundare staged the kidnap to blackmail the state government.

