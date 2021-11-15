FAJ organises three days intensive training for young writers

An advanced learning institution, Basic Skills Academy, will be having an intensive training, titled: “Young Executives Clinic,” on language use, speaking and writing on December 4, 2021 at off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The Coach, Femi Akintunde-Johnson, said this in a statement he personally signed and made available to The Eagle Online.

According to the coach, the training will be a 12-hour session that will be both intensive and interactive, which will be held on three Saturdays.

He stated that participants will be provided with the ability to continually develop fresh capacity in their profession, retain and enhance the interest of their bosses, exude confidence in verbal and written communication, eliminate cost of recruiting extra hands, ultimately impact the image and vision of their organisation.

Akintunde-Johnson noted that the training is tailor-made for young professionals who are desirous of reaching the top of their careers in good time and with confidence.

He said that the training will feature committed facilitators, conducive lecture room, tea break/lunch, post-clinic resource materials, 10 per cent discounts for more than two participants from same organisation.

The coach also stated that the fee for the training is N45,000 and simultaneous online sessions will be available.

To register for the Young Executives Clinic, participants should click on the the link: https://forms.gle/ RVuNCwnihPMaZtSf8