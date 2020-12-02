A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Wednesday, adjourned until February 3, 2021, continuation of the trial of a surgeon, Anuoluwapo Adepoju, standing trial over alleged evasion from investigation into a failed plastic surgery.

The defendant is charged by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, alongside her clinic, MedContour Services Ltd.

The defendants are standing trial on five counts bordering on a refusal to honour an invitation for investigation as well as production of investigation document.

Adepoju was re-arraigned on July 17, alongside her medical outfit before Justice Mohammed Liman.

She had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on self recognition.

At the last adjourned date, a prosecution witness, Suzzy Onwuka, concluded her evidence with a narration of how the FCCPC failed in its attempts to secure the presence of the defendant for investigation over the allegations.

The prosecution had closed its case after the testimony of the witness and the court adjourned the case for the defence to open its case on December 2.

When the case was called, the prosecutor, Abimbola Ojenike informed the court of a no case submission filed by the defence. He, however, sought for an adjournment to enable the prosecution respond.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel, Maria Jones told the court that the defendant had informed her about some of the drugs in her clinic expiring soon and, therefore, prayed the court to allow the drugs to be dispensed, instead of allowing them to expire.

Following the request by the defence counsel, the court urged the prosecution and its team to carry out an investigation of the clinic to determine the drugs that were near expiration.

The court adjourned the case till February 3, 2021 for hearing of arguments on the no case submission of the defence.

In the five counts brought against the defendants, the prosecution alleged that without sufficient cause, the first defendant failed to appear before the FCCPC in compliance with the commission’s summons dated April 15.

The prosecution also alleged that without sufficient cause, the first defendant also refused and failed to produce documents she was required to produce in compliance with the commission’s notice of investigation dated April 14.

The defendant was alleged to have prevented and obstructed the commission from carrying out its investigation into the issue, in contravention of the provisions of sections 11(1)(a), 33(1)(a), 110, 113(1)(a) and 159(4) of the FCCPC Act, 2018.