Fagade to Tinubu’s critics: Look beyond sentiments

Businessman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, Chief Abisoye Fagade, has told those accusing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of nepotism to jettison primordial sentiments, vindictiveness and bitterness with a view to supporting the current administration in its drive to take Nigeria out of the doldrums.

Fagade spoke in a statement on Wednesday against the backdrop of criticisms trailing Tinubu’s appointments.

In the statement in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the holder of several chieftaincy titles frowned at insinuations from some quarters that appointments made so far by the President were skewed in favour of the Yoruba ethnic group or people of the South Western part of the country even though there have been counter reactions from eminent personalities from all parts of the country that the accusation of nepotism against Tinubu were unfounded and invalid.

Fagade described Tuesday’s confirmation of Dr. Zacch Adedeji as the substantive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service by the Senate as “a step in the right direction taken to facilitate the quick realisation of the economic recovery agenda of the Tinubu administration.

“The appointment of Dr. Adedeji as the FIRS boss as well as other cerebral financial and economic management experts to man one key post or the other in the current administration will no doubt yield the desired results as Nigerians should expect economic rejuvenation, wealth creation and naira stability in no time.

“Governance is no tea party and one fundamental thing in the life of any government is having the right peg in the right hole and not the other way round.

“It is essential we congratulate our own Zacch Adedeji on the confirmation of his appointment as the FIRS boss by the Nigerian Senate in view of the fact that our confidence and trust in him as a competent administrator, seasoned financial expert and unique patriot remain constant.

“There are high expectations about the Nigerian economy being diversified for obvious reasons by the Tinubu administration and we believe with the likes of Adedeji in FIRS, the goal would be achieved sooner than later.

“Above all, we appeal to all stakeholders in the affairs of our dear country to always eschew jingoism, ethnic biases or religious consideration on any matter relating to the interest of the most populous black nation in the world.

“The time to fix Nigeria is now and with the person of President Tinubu at the helm of affairs, the massive turnaround desired in our socio-economic and political architecture would begin to materialise very soon and it would not only be consolidated but also sustained for the collective benefits of all and sundry.”