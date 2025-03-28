Fagade mourns passing of Ajimobi’s daughter

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, has mourned the passing of Abisola Kola-Daisi, the daughter of a former Governor of Oyo State, late Abiola Ajimobi.

The message of the Aare Asojuoba of Ibadanland on Kola-Daisi’s death was contained in a statement he personally signed on Thursday.

Fagade said: “It is with a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Abisola Kola-Daisi (née Ajimobi), whose passing is an immense loss not just to her loved ones but to all who knew her.

“Abisola was a brilliant, resourceful, and forward-thinking woman—a devoted daughter, wife, and mother whose impact was deeply felt in every sphere she touched. Her grace, intelligence, and unwavering strength will forever be remembered.

“In this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with her husband, Hon. Kolapo Kola-Daisi, her dear children, and most profoundly, Her Excellency, Chief (Mrs.) Florence Ajimobi. Losing a daughter is an unimaginable pain, and I pray that God grants her and the entire family the fortitude to bear this loss.

“May Abisola’s soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

