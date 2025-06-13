Fadugba tasks government on promotion of participation in polls

The Chairman of the Editorial Board of Penpushing Media, Funke Fadugba, has called on the Nigerian government to initiate new ideas, through the parliament, to promote increased participation in the country’s electoral voting system.

The former Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists made the call in her presentation at the 2025 June 12 symposium.

The symposium had the theme: “June 12: Political Reforms and Democratic Consolidation. Consolidating Voters’ Confidence through Technology.”

The event was held at June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, organised by the Ogun State Government.

Fadugba said: “It behoves this administration to initiate new ideas, through the Parliament, to promote increased participation in our electoral voting system.

“Sincerely speaking, in a democracy, we should note that citizens cannot be forced to participate, but must be convinced of the fairness of the process and its outcome.

“This is the ideal thing to do, not to sponsor a bill to force unwilling citizens, who can exercise their rights legally on their choice to vote or not.

“Government, as expected of them at all levels, must strive to instill confidence in the people that their votes shall count during election cycles.”

Fadugab pointed out that going by the 1999 general election, which was the first after the military rule headed by General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), and without technology, voters’ turnout was 52.3 percent, while in 2015, with the injection of card reader, participation dropped to 43.65 percent and in the 2023 national election, it was recorded that 26.72 percent.

She added: “Nigerians took part in the exercise.

“Indeed, we can see a sharp decline in participation.

“And, due to this trend, the question should be what happened to the remaining eligible voters?

“Therefore, there is a need to be intentional in renewing the hope of the voters through the current Renewed Hope Agenda mantra of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Without doubt, this is the ‘renewed hope’ – as promised by the current All Progressives Congress administration – that the people voted for in the 2023 general elections.”

Fadugba noted that one of the four key noticeable pillars of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Bola Tinubu administration is democracy, which aims to promote democratic governance, strengthen government institutions, and ensure fair and inclusive elections, stressing that this was germane to the theme of the anniversary.

She said: “This pillar emphasises economic growth, production, job creation, and infrastructure development to improve the quality of lives of Nigerians irrespective of place of origin, religion, or political affiliations.

“This second pillar, which is already being worked upon by the current administration, must be sustained with greater determination.

“It is the impetus needed to promote people’s interest in the electoral system, thus leading to large turnout during voting exercise.”

Fadugba emphasised that the government must pursue these two pillars to drive citizens’ interest in the affairs of governance and to show patriotic commitment to their country.

She said: With the current situation in the country, when individuals are facing significant challenges that impact their overall well-being and sense of purpose, the government may find it a herculean task to convince the citizens to believe in their electoral system’.

“We have instances where individuals feel overwhelmed, stuck, and unable to reach their goals, hence the increase frustration in the land leading to humongous number of Nigerians looking for greener pastures outside their fatherland in several foreign countries, popularly known as ‘Japa syndrome’ that had seen huge numbers of our professionals leaving the country where, according to them, their skills and services are being valued, particularly in dollar compensation.

“There is no doubt that there are some other Nigerians with weak emotional bases who are experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety, and difficulties within their families and workplace relationships.”

Fadugba, however, declared that the government must, without further delay, use the Renewed Hope Agenda to reinvigorate the participation of voters in elections in order not to lose the sacred values that the electoral system should enjoy in our democracy.

She said: “Permit me to further submit that deploying technology during elections without sustained good governance will be ineffective in promoting inclusivity.

“For instance, do a quick check, and you will see that political office holders who are not deliberate and functional in reaching out to voters often lose their polling units.

“Therefore, I will call on the government to ensure the following: Renewed Hope must give genuine hope to the citizens in terms of making living worthwhile. Renewed Hope programmes must be given life beyond sloganism.”

The prominent journalist said renewed hope must build trust in the citizens that truly there is light at the end of the tunnel, must not employ self-serving or opportunists as messengers of its goodies, and must always check and double-check on its messengers to avoid failed hope.

She added: “For the voters, I will passionately urge you not to lose hope in your country and its electoral system as recently canvassed by the President in his Sallah message.

“Remember this: when Jesus said it has finished, it was in fact the beginning of a new life when he resurrected.

“If anyone says it is finished for you or for our country Nigeria, quickly reject it, with the submission that a new life has just begun.

“Our morning as a nation has come and shall be brighter soon.”

Fadugba said it is appropriate that we should also show empathy and acknowledge the feelings of those having trying times in our society without dismissing them, and that we should not be judgmental, but wear the shoes of others, including those in positions of authorities, adding: “As the popular maxim goes: ‘The rich also cry.’

“As patriotic citizens, avoid criticising or judging those badly hit in this period of our national political reconstruction, but instead create a safe space for them to express their thoughts and feelings.”

