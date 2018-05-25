FADAMA III: Niger to pay N50m counterpart fund

The Niger Government on Friday promised to pay its over N50 million counterpart fund in the ongoing National FADAMA III Additional Financing development project.

Alhaji Haruna Dukku, State’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, said this during a courtesy visit to the ministry by implementation support mission team of the “Third National FADAMA Development Project Additional Financing (AF) (I)’’.

Dukku, represented by Malam Zakari Bala, Commissioner for Livestock and Fisheries, said that there was need to pay the counterpart fund as review of implementation of various projects embarked upon in the state had commenced.

He said: “We will do our best to pay the counterpart fund because it is the key to agricultural scheme success.”

He commended the successes recorded in the FADAMA projects in the state, adding that the government would do everything possible to support the programme for the benefit of the people.

Earlier, Prof. Olubunmi Omotosho, Team Leader of the group, urged the state government to pay its counterpart fund to enhance the success of the projects.

Omotosho said that, while in the state, the team would review all the projects implementation programme of FADAMA III AF.

He said that the mission would assess the achievements recorded in 2017/18 project work and work plans for the 2018/19.

The team leader said that there would be interactive session on site with project beneficiaries toward getting their views and opinions for evaluation.

He said that the measures would enable the mission dialogue with government officials and provide implementation support for the programme.

Earlier, Alhaji Aliyu Kutigi, the State Project Coordinator, said that the visit of the mission team would enhance the implementation of the project in the state and review some of them appropriately.

Kutigi said: “This exercise is of paramount importance in order to fill in areas where there are gaps and correct mistakes to ensure quality report for the next World Bank Mission and good compliance with the project implementation.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that FADAMA III AF (I) became effective in September, 2013 and to be implemented for a four year period (2014 to 2017) with extension of implementation period of two years (2018 to 2019).