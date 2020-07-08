The Fadairo Royal family of Owu-Abeokuta, Ogun State will be celebrating the life of its Chairman, Pa Adebowale Fadairo, on Thursday at Grail land, Iju Hills, Lagos, where his body will be interred.

Pa Fadairo, who would have been 78 years old on July 21, passed on last Saturday in Lagos after a brief illness.

He was Head of Chemicals Marketing at National Oil and Chemical Marketing Company (now ConOil Plc), a subsidiary of Shell Petroleum Development Company, where he retired in 1998 after 18 years of meritorious service in the oil sector.

He had previously worked as Senior Marketing Executive at Berger Paints Plc, which he joined in 1977 after a stint at the Nigerian Customs and Excise upon completing a Master’s degree in Chemistry at the Governors State University in Chicago, United States.

Pa Fadairo spent his retirement years running Flowale Farms, which specialised in large scale animal and crop farming of international standards.

He was an adherent of the Grail Message and strived to live his life according to the Truth.

Widely travelled, he spent the last decade leading the Fadairo Descendants of Amororo Ruling House as the Olori-Ebi (Chairman) and spearheaded innovative programmes.

Under his charge, the Fadairo Descendants launched into the global scene with its Family Tree hosted on MyHeritage website with hundreds of family members’ data incorporated.

It is one of a handful of families having such sites in Nigeria.

During the leadership of Pa Fadairo, the right previously denied the family in contesting for the Olowu of Owu-Abeokuta throne was restored.

According to the Fadairo Descendants’ Acting Chairman, Kola Fadairo, the departed Chairman “loved all and sundry in the family and was always looking out for their good. We will miss his dearly.”

Rev. Peter Kayode Omole, an old school mate at Methodist Boys’ High School, Lagos, described his bosom friend of over 63 years as a mix between being rascally and gentle.

Omole said: “He could talk but never violent. He never had any physical combat with any of his classmates. In the early 70s whenever I went to attend a regular conference in Phoenix Arizona, his residence in Chicago would be my last point of call before returning to Lagos.”

Rev. Omole, who was his friend’s best man at the latter’s wedding, further said of Pa Fadairo: “We will all miss Debo, especially his classmates at MBHS the 57/61 set, and the generality of the Old Boys’ Association of the School.”

The former General Secretary of the Fadairo Descendants, Muyiwa Akintunde, described Pa Fadairo as a leader in a million.

Akintunde said: “He was a stickler for time and paid attention to details. He was totally committed to the family celebrating whenever we celebrated and sharing our grief when that came upon us.”

He was survived by five children, nine grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews and several other relatives who also held him as a Father figure.