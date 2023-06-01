Fact-Check uncovers what Dangote brought to Lagos to start business in the 70s

A fact-check by PRNigeria has uncovered how much foremost Nigerian business magnate and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, used to start his business before coming to Lagos some 45 years ago.

The fact-check was carried out to ascertain the veracity of a claim by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who recently disclosed that Dangote, the Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, came to Lagos 45 years ago with nothing, but has successfully built the biggest economic empire in Africa. https://prnigeria.com/2023/05/29/dangote-lagos-years-ago/

But findings by PRNigeria reveal that Dangote actually came to Lagos State 45 years ago with a N500,000, whose value today is equivalent to over N350 million seed capital from his uncle, which he used in growing the Dangote Group that is now the largest business conglomerate in Africa.

Desktop research revealed that Dangote was born into a wealthy family in 1957 and grew up in Kano, Nigeria.

His great-grandfather, Alhaji Alhassan Dantata, was at the time of his death the richest man in West Africa.

His grandfather was Sanusi Dantata

Further research revealed Dangote’s mother, Mariya, was the eldest daughter of Sanusi Dantata, a major groundnut merchant, who was at the time the richest man in Kano.

His father, Mohammed Dangote, was a politician and businessman before he died in 1963.

Dangote was brought up by his maternal grandfather, Sanusi Dantata, where he learnt that in Nigeria, “politics and business are closely related”.

PRNigeria obtained a picture of Dangote with his grandfather, Sunusi Dantata, and his uncle, Hassan Sunusi Dantata, standing beside a family’s jet: https://prnigeria.com/2023/05/31/fact-check-dangote-lagos/

Meanwhile, credible journals also report that Dangote started his career by working as a store manager for his grandfather.

In 1976, he established his own business specialising in cement and commodity trading.

This was done with a loan of N500,000 from his grandfather.

This business venture proved to be extremely profitable, making it possible for him to pay back the loan within three months.

Ever since, the venture has grown in leaps and bounds with a presence in at least 17 African countries and is a market leader in cement on the continent.

One of the Group’s subsidiaries, Dangote Cement Plc, is the largest listed company in West Africa and the first Nigerian company to join the Forbes Global 2000 Companies list.

Dangote has been the richest man in Africa for 10 years in a row, with a net worth of around $13.5 billion.

Dangote’s fortune is primarily built from his company, Dangote Cement, although he started his business empire by selling commodities such as sugar, salt and flour.

PRNigeria, therefore, concludes that the claim by Governor Sanwo-Olu that Dangote came to the state 45 years ago with nothing is MISLEADING and FALSE.

