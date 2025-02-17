Fact-Check: Flaws in Valor Reviews’ experiment on Dangote v NNPC fuel

A recent experiment by Valor Reviews, a popular YouTube channel known for its technology and consumer electronics reviews, has sparked controversy over its comparison of Premium Motor Spirit from Dangote Refinery and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

The experiment by the popular YouTube channel claimed that Dangote’s locally refined fuel outperformed NNPC’s imported fuel.

However, a leading fact-checking platform, PRNigeria, has scrutinised the experiment and revealed significant methodological flaws undermining its credibility.

Valor Reviews experimented using two brand-new generators, each filled with allegedly equal quantities of Dangote and NNPC fuel.

The presenter claimed that one fuel burned 13 minutes faster than the other, suggesting a significant difference in quality.

The video quickly went viral, prompting widespread discussion about the quality of fuel sold by NNPC.

PRNigeria’s fact-checking team analysed the experiment and identified several critical issues that cast doubt on its validity:

The edited nature of the video raises concerns about potential manipulation, as editing can hide inconsistencies or selectively report results.

Inconsistent Fuel Measurements, which at 0:36 seconds into the video, the fuel levels in the containers appeared unequal, and the fuels were not clearly labeled.

Similarly, there is inaccurate use of volume as a measure. Fuel energy content should be measured by mass, not volume, as density can vary due to temperature, composition, and batch differences.

In addition, the review lacked laboratory fuel analysis and independent oversight.

The content creator acted as both the experimenter and referee, with no independent verification.

Scientific research requires impartial replication by third parties to eliminate bias, which was absent in this case.

PRNigeria’s fact-check highlights numerous flaws in the experiment’s methodology, including inconsistent measurements, lack of independent oversight, and failure to account for variables such as generator performance and fuel composition.

The edited nature of the video and the absence of laboratory analysis further diminished the credibility of the findings.

PRNigeria concludes that the experiment’s methodology is flawed, biased, and lacks scientific rigour, making its results misleading and unreliable.

The claim that Dangote’s fuel outperforms NNPC’s fuel remains unsubstantiated based on the evidence presented.

For accurate and unbiased information, consumers are advised to rely on verified sources and scientific assessments rather than anecdotal experiments.

In response to the viral video, NNPC dismissed the claims as baseless.

Olufemi Soneye, NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, clarified that a significant percentage of PMS sold at NNPC retail outlets is sourced from the Dangote Refinery, further undermining the experiment’s conclusions.

The Full Report: Fact-Check: How Accurate is Valor Reviews’ Experiment on Dangote vs NNPC’s Fuel? https://prnigeria.com/2025/02/16/valor-dangote-nnpc-fuel/

PRNigeria.

