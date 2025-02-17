A widely circulated video on social media has stirred controversy, showing Katsina State’s First Lady, Hajiya Fatima Dikko Radda, allegedly spraying US dollars at an event.

The footage, primarily shared on Instagram, has sparked criticism, with many questioning the insensitivity of such an act.

This is more so in a state grappling with terrorism, kidnapping, poverty, and a high number of out-of-school children.

The video, which lasted one minute and nine seconds, was shared with a caption condemning the First Lady’s action, labelling it as reckless and immoral.

Given the dire socio-economic situation in Katsina State, the accompanying text expressed outrage over the act.

PRNigeria, a leading Fact-Check platform in Nigeria, conducted a thorough investigation to verify the authenticity of the claims.

The fact-checking process involved analysing the video and cross-referencing it with another clip showing Fatima Radda at a separate event, where she donated N2 million for cervical cancer screening in the state.

The analysis revealed a strong resemblance between the First Lady in both videos, confirming her presence at the wedding.

Furthermore, PRNigeria examined the background music in the controversial video, where praise singers could be heard extolling Fatima Radda in Hausa, reinforcing that the event was a family gathering.

PRNigeria performed a reverse image search using Yandex to further validate the claim and segmented the video for detailed scrutiny.

These steps confirmed that the video was indeed from a wedding that took place on January 25, 2025 in Katsina.

Additional keyword searches and independent sources corroborated these findings.

Based on extensive fact-checking, PRNigeria has verified that Katsina State’s First Lady, Hajiya Fatima Dikko Radda, did spray dollars at her sibling’s wedding.

This confirmation has fuelled further public discourse about the appropriateness of such actions, especially given the economic challenges faced by many citizens in the state.

The revelation has reignited debates about the display of wealth by public officials and their families, raising questions about leadership sensitivity in economically challenged regions.

