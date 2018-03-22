Facebook plans to crack down on abuses

A social media platform, Facebook, on Thursday said it had taken steps to crack down on abuses to ensure safety of data on its platform.

The founder of the platform, Mark Zuckerberg, said in a statement that the step was also to ensure that people’s trust was gained.

Zukerberg said: “We are announcing some important steps for the future of our platform.

“These steps involve taking action on potential past abuse and putting stronger protections in place to prevent future abuse.

“Protecting people’s information is the most important thing we do at Facebook.

“What happened with Cambridge Analytica was a breach of Facebook’s trust.

“More importantly, it was a breach of the trust people place in Facebook to protect their data when they share it.’’

He said that people use Facebook to connect with friends and others, using all kinds of apps.

Zuckerberg said that Facebook’s platform helped make apps social; so one’s calendar could show ones friends’ birthdays, for instance.

He said that to do this, Facebook allowed people to log into apps and share who their friends were and some information about them.

He said: “Henceforth, Facebook will require that developers get people’s permission before they access the data needed to run their apps.

“For instance, a photo-sharing app has to get specific permission from the owner to access one’s photos.

“Over the years, we have introduced more guardrails, including in 2014, when we began reviewing apps that request certain data before they could launch.

“We are also introducing more granular controls for people to decide what information to share with apps.

“These actions will prevent any app like Aleksandr Kogan’s from being able to access so much data today.

“But even with these changes, abuses of our platform and the misuse of people’s data still occur and we know we need to do more.’’

According to him, we have a responsibility to everyone who uses Facebook to make sure their privacy is protected, that is why we are making changes to prevent abuse.

He explained that Facebook would set a higher standard on how developers build on the platform; what people should expect from them and from the Facebook itself.

The Facebook founder said that the company had reviewed the platform, investigate all apps that had access to large amounts of information to reduce data access.

He said: “Facebook will be making the choices of users managing their apps more prominent and easier.

“In the coming weeks, we will expand Facebook’s bug bounty programme so that people can also report to us if they find misuses of data by app developers.’’