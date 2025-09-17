Face-Offs, feelings & futures: Tracy, Denari spill post-BBNaija secrets

By Ayomide Erhabor

Two freshly evicted housemates, Tracy and Denari, sat down with MultiChoice’s Anjola Olaoluwa for their first tell-all since leaving the Big Brother Naija house.

The duo, who recently exited after weeks of drama, games, and heated moments, gave fans a raw look at their journey, what they learned, and where they’re headed next.

From clarifying rumors about relationships in the house to revealing future career moves, the interview left no stone unturned.

When asked to describe their time in the house, Tracy called it “chaotic and exciting,” admitting that the environment pushed her far outside her comfort zone but also gave her some of her proudest moments.

Denari described the experience as “unforgettable,” saying the house showed him strengths and levels of tolerance he didn’t know he had.

Both agreed that the highs and lows had reshaped their outlook.

On the subject of what they were relieved was kept off air, Tracy quickly pointed to toilet scenes, insisting some moments should remain private while also adding that there were some really deep conversations in that place, while Denari noted that the cameras sometimes missed the tense build up to major clashes, leaving audiences with only the “explosion” without context.

Still, both felt Big Brother captured their essence.

Looking to life after the show, Tracy revealed she is diving into content creation, acting, lifestyle skits, and modeling, while still keeping her career in view.

Denari’s ambitions were equally bold, he’s focusing on music, movies, and building his voiceover career, while also eyeing sports collaborations.

His self-described style is “Afrofusion,” a blend of genres with Afro beats at the center, something he insists will stand out once he begins dropping his own tracks.

When it came to raw emotions, both housemates kept it cool. Tracy said she hasn’t encountered anything outside the house that angered her, while Denari echoed her sentiment.

But things turned interesting when they were asked to tip potential winners.

Tracy named Imisi, Fate, or Koyin as her top picks, while Denari leaned towards Isabella, Gemma Lawson, Rooboy, Faith and also Imisi.

They were quick to add that anything can happen in the game and the winner might actually surprise everyone.

The conversation dug deeper into Tracy’s time as Head of House.

She admitted the win was “momentous,” a proud achievement that proved her strength, and that she was glad she lasted as long as she did. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

There was a moment when she hinted at wanting to leave the house.

She clarified this wasn’t about quitting for good, instead she had hoped for a “fake eviction” like RooBoy and Joanna experienced, just to breathe.

The pressure in the house had built up, with little things like Imisi hiding spoons and forks or queuing endlessly for food pushing her to the edge.

The topic then shifted to relationships, always a hot-button issue in the house.

Denari finally addressed his romance with Doris, insisting it was “genuine” and not a strategy.

He stressed that even though they had their fights, Doris was his person, and he would never have switched allegiances.

On the flip side, Tracy was asked about whispers of something with fellow housemate Kulture.

She shot that down quickly, clarifying that there was “never anything going on,” only casual chats and friendship.

Denari’s love for music came up again, with him admitting he hadn’t yet released tracks of his own because Big Brother put all his projects on hold.

But he’s written for others and promised fans will soon get original songs that highlight his versatility.

“I don’t want to be boxed into one style,” he explained, adding that he wants to blend sounds into a unique Afrofusion signature.

Tracy also fielded questions about balancing content creation with her professional career.

While she’s leaning into content now, she made it clear her education won’t go to waste in the long run.

She insisted she came into the house with no strategy, just her authentic self and the fact that she lasted this long proved it worked.

The pair reflected on lessons learned from Big Brother. For Tracy, it was discovering her athletic side, excelling in arena games, and building tolerance for things she would have never accepted outside the house.

For Denari, it was perseverance and pushing through early weeks of losses until he finally started winning.

“If I had given up in week one or two, I wouldn’t have known what I was capable of,” he said.

Both admitted they didn’t come into the house focused on the prize money.

Instead, the platform was the real win: visibility, fans, and opportunities for the future. Tracy and Denari agreed that Big Brother gave them just that.

Finally, they weighed in on house dynamics. Asked about fiery housemate Imisi, Tracy said despite her knack for trouble, she’s a genuinely nice person with whom she’d maintain a cordial, even friendly, relationship outside the house.

Denari agreed, calling her sweet, even if she sometimes stirs chaos, and revealed she had promised to support his music once the show ends.

From clarifying rumors to mapping out their next big moves, Tracy and Denari’s post-eviction sit-down was a blend of honesty, ambition, and plenty of heart. If anything, the conversation proved one thing: their Big Brother journey may have ended, but their real stories are only just beginning.

