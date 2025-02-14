Face-off With VDM: Nedu steps down from Honest Brunch Podcast

An On Air Personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia, has stepped down as one of the hosts of Honest Brunch Podcast over his face-off with Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

The Eagle Online recalls the face-off started after a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Deeone, featured on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

During the show, Deeone claimed VDM was into men and collects money from men for sex.

Reacting, VDM accused Nedu of inviting the BBN star to the show simply to criticise him.

He then reeled out what he termed secrets that Nedu shared with him, including the women he had allegedly slept with.

Following the continued criticism by VDM, Nedu, late on Thursday, announced his stepping aside from the Honest Bunch Podcast.

In a statement on social media, he said: “The past week has brought a lot into perspective for me. Hosting The Honest Bunch Podcast has been an incredible journey—one built on open conversations, bold perspectives, and the willingness to tackle difficult topics.

“But with that responsibility has come an overwhelming level of scrutiny, antagonism, and unfounded accusations that have now begun to take a personal toll.

“In light of recent events, I have made the difficult decision to step away from the podcast. This is not a decision I take lightly, but one I believe is necessary—for my peace of mind, for my family, and for the integrity of the show itself.

“I have always been committed to honest conversations, but when those conversations lead to relentless attacks and misrepresentation, it becomes clear that stepping back is the best path forward.

“I sincerely hope this decision brings an end to the negativity surrounding my name and allows The Honest Bunch Podcast to continue thriving.

“I remain committed to fostering dialogue in ways that encourage meaningful engagement and growth, and I look forward to new opportunities that align with that vision.

“I wish the show continued success and thank everyone who has supported me throughout this journey.”

