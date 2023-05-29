Fabulous Fati fires up Camp Nou farewell in Barca’s 3-0 win

Ansu Fati’s fabulous first-half double fired Spanish LaLiga champions FC Barcelona to victory on Sunday in their temporary Camp Nou farewell with a 3-0 win over Real Mallorca.

The Blaugrana signed off from their famous stadium in style, with Gavi also netting in a comfortable win over their visitors.

In what was their final home game at their iconic ground before a temporary move to facilitate a lengthy renovation, Xavi’s side ensured they bade it a fitting goodbye.

After losses against Real Sociedad and Real Valladolid, it also marked an impressive return to form.

Barca needed less than a minute to carve open their visitors, with Fati tucking away a Gavi cutback following a neat Robert Lewandowski ball into the penalty box.

Matters soon worsened for Real Mallorca, when Amath Ndiaye saw his yellow card upgraded to a red by VAR for a shocking foul on Alejandro Balde.

Fati doubled his tally after that with a close-range rocket off Lewandowski’s deft one-touch set-up, and Barca never looked like losing control from there on out.

Real Mallorca dug their heels in, but even then remained under siege, with Jules Kounde hitting the bar with a header shortly after the restart.

Lewandowski crashed a free-kick against the woodwork too, but Barca finally found their third when Gavi lashed a low finish beyond Dominik Greif.

There were standing ovations for Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets on their final home appearances, with the Camp Nou crowd rising to salute the club legends.

