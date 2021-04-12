The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has advised passengers, drivers and other airport users, particularly those at the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, to always comply with all laid down protocols on COVID-19.

The Authority, in a statement on Monday by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu , said that in line with government protocols, arriving passengers are to walk down to designated car parks to board their vehicles, and no driver is permitted to pick up arriving passenger(s) at the frontage of the terminals.

“All drivers must park and wait inside the car parks, while arriving passengers walk down to the car parks to board their vehicles.

“For departing passengers, drivers are only allowed to drop off passengers in front of the terminals. They are not permitted to wait for any reason after dropping their passengers. It is only a ‘Drop Off’ zone,” she said.