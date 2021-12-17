FAAN suspends Officer over near incident at Lagos Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has suspended one of its airfield officers over a near incident that occurred at the Lagos airport on Thursday.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the spokesperson of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, on Thursday.

The incident was said to have involved a Max Air flight from Abuja and a vehicle belonging to the Civil Department of the FAAN.

Yakubu said: “Following an averted near incident involving a Max Air aircraft from Abuja, which landed on Runway 18L, and a maintenance vehicle belonging to the Civil Department of the authority, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended the airfield officer on duty at the time of the incident.”

According to Yakubu, FAAN had commenced a full-scale investigation into the incident with a view to preventing future recurrence.