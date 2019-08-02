The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria says it has suspended indefinitely the Aviation Security Officer, Jennifer Luka, who was involved in an alleged $600 theft at the Yola International Airport.

FAAN’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, made this known on Friday in a statement in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a female staff member of FAAN, Luka, was arrested at the Yola airport for allegedly stealing 600 dollars belonging to a female pilgrim, Hafsat Mohammed.

Yakubu said the suspension would remain effective pending the completion of investigation into the case.

She said: “The authority has consequently handed over the erring officer to the appropriate security agency for further questioning and prosecution.

“FAAN deeply regrets this unfortunate incident and the conduct of Jennifer, which does not reflect the values of the authority and its staff.”

Yakubu assured the general public that the airports remain safe and secure for travellers and other airport users.

She also said FAAN remains committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort of passengers and airport users.

The Adamawa Police Command spokesman, DSP Suleiman Yahaya, said Luka discovered pepper in the bag of Mohammed which she threatened to seize, if she was not given bribe.

Yahaya said the FAAN official was given 10 Saudi Riyal by the pilgrim to allow her to go with the pepper.

The spokesman said it was during the bribe negotiation that the lady took 600 dollars from the woman’s bag.

Yahaya said when the pilgrim later discovered that her money was missing, she raised the alarm and the money was found in possession of FAAN staff member.