FAAN speaks on reported diversion of flight to Ghana, Benin Republic

The Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has reacted to a news report that it has concluded plans to divert international flights into the country to Ghana and Benin Republic over an impending repair of the runway of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs of the FAN, Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze, said this in a statement on Thursday.

According to available reports, there is a planned rehabilitation of the runway of the MMIA from June 4 to 5, 2022.

However, Hope-Ivabaze said instead of the reported diversion of flights to either Ghana or Benin Republic, international flights will be making use of the Runway 18L/36R, which serves the domestic wing of the MMIA.

According to the FAAN, the repair works will only last from 6am to 1pm, eliminating the fear that the domestic wing may not be able to take care of night flights since it has no runway light.

Hope-Ivabaze added: “During this period, Runway 18L/36R will be in use for all inbound and outbound flights operations as scheduled while maintenance will be ongoing on Runway 18R/36L.

“Management also wishes to reiterate to our esteemed travelling passengers and the general public that inbound and outbound flights at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport will be operating unhindered.”