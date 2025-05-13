FAAN speaks on antelope, aircraft collision at airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says Asaba Airport, location of the collision between an antelope and an Air Peace aircraft, is not under its management.

The FAAN Director, ofPublic Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, said this on Monday via FAAN official X account: @FAAN_Official.

Orah said: “We will like to state that this incident did not occur at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, which is managed by FAAN

“The incident happened at the privately managed Asaba Airport, which is owned by Delta State Government.”

The Director frowned at some media reports which erroneously claimed that the incident occurred at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Orah added: “FAAN, urges the public and media outlets to verify information through official channels to prevent the spread of misinformation.

“For accurate updates and information, please follow our official communication channels.Twitter: @FAAN_Official, Facebook: FAANOFFICIAL, Instagram: faan_official.

“Website: www.faan.gov.ng.”

The Director, on behalf of FAAN, sympathised with the parties involved in the collision.

It would be recalled that an Air Peace aircraft was grounded on Sunday at the Asaba International Airport in Delta State after it collided with a large antelope while taxiing on the runway.

The impact was said to have decimated the animal and rendered the aircraft on the ground, causing flight disruptions.

Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, had confirmed the incident via his official X account.

