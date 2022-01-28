FAAN sets expand Lagos Zulu wing terminal

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is set to expand the Zulu wing of the terminal as part of efforts to improve on infrastructure and service delivery at the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos.

The expansion project, according to a press release signed by the FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu is expected to commence any moment from now, assuring that it will only hamper passenger facilitation minimally at the terminal, as normal passenger check-in will not be affected in any way.

However, the Protocol and VIP lounge at the terminal Yakubu confirmed will be affected, as the facilities will be relocated temporarily till the end of the project, since major construction works will be carried out in that axis of the terminal.

Meanwhile, the FAAN authority is already making arrangements for temporary spaces to be used as Protocol and VIP lounges, while the project is being executed.

“When the expansion project is completed, the terminal would have been enhanced in terms of capacity, aesthetics and passenger comfort, as the expected and expanded new lounges will be twice what is presently on ground” FAAN Spokesperson affirmed.

The aviation agency appealed to passengers and other airport users to please be patient and bear with it for any inconvenience, while the project will lasts, promising to give more updates on the project, as the need arises.