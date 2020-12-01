As part of preparations for the opening of the newly completed, brand new international terminal at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, management of the Federal Airports Authority, last week inspected facilities at the airport.

The delegation, which was led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the authority, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu also had a team from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority on the tour.

This was disclosed in a statement by Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN and made available for The Eagleonline on Tuesday.

The statement said the management of the authority also commenced a 10-day facility tour of the nation’s 23 airports on Monday.

“The tour is aimed at assessing the infrastructural needs of the airports, while also evaluating their preparations for the annual surge in passenger traffic usually occasioned by the yuletide season, as well as the level of compliance with covid-19 protocols at the airports.

“At the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos, the MD/CE also used the opportunity to address members of staff at the airport. He assured them that management will continue to prioritize staff welfare and improve on their conditions of service. He enjoined them to continue to discharge their duties with the highest level of professionalism and dedication,” stated the statement.

She said the team, which also included the authority’s Directors of Finance, Nike Aboderin; Engineering Services, Engr. Salisu Nurudeen Daura; Commercial and Business Development, Sadiku Abdulkadir Rafindadi; Airport Security Services, Rtd. Group Captain Usman Abubakar Sadiq; Airport Operations, Capt. Mukthar Muye; Human Resources, Mr. Norris Anozie; and Legal Adviser, Dr. Clifford Omozeighan, will be proceeding to Bauchi, Kaduna, Gombe and Maiduguri airports, before taking another batch of airports.