FAAN indicts NCS operatives of unruly conducts

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has accused the operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of “blatant abuse of the privilege”.



The indictment which is contained in a press statement issued Monday by the FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu followed an altercation that ensued between the NCS and AVSEC officers last week Thursday.

FAAN Spokesperson narrated: “At about 1745hrs on Thursday, January 20, 2022, while the AVSEC officers on day duty at Gate 3 were profiling a NAHCO vehicle that wanted to access the Security Restricted Area (SRA) via gate 3, the Customs Area Comptroller for Hajj and Cargo Terminal suddenly emerged and pulled off behind the NAHCO vehicle that was being attended to and CSC Agunbiade, a customs officer on the Area Comptroller’s entourage later shoved aside the Avsec Officer at the gate, forcefully took over the gate and opened the gate for the Comptroller and his escorts to forcefully access the Security Restricted Area via the gate.

“While accessing the gate, the armed escorts to the Comptroller threatened to beat up the Avsec officers at the gate if they dare resist their assault and breach of security.

“This blatant abuse of the privilege of bearing firearms by the NCS has become a recurrent threat to the Safety and Security of our Staff and our operations”.

FAAN said while it keeps on working to resolve all its challenges decisively, it urged all stakeholders to respect its “mandate by being of disciplined” and be professional in conduct in the interest of national security and operational safety.