The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on Wednesday condemned former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, for violating COVID-19 protocol at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

FAAN, on its Twitter handle, said the former Governor of Zamfara State pushed away an officer of its Department of Environment, who wanted to disinfect his bag.

According to the tweets, the ex-governor claimed that the officer should be aware of his social status as a Very Important Person.

FAAN described the act as “irresponsible”, saying such action puts other passengers at risk.

The agency urged members of the public, including VIPs, to adhere to guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in order to protect all travellers.

It said: “He refused to adhere to the protocols and procedures put in place by the federal government through the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 by forcefully pushing away an officer of the environment department when he insisted that his luggage must be disinfected.

“The former governor said the officer should have known he is a VIP. This irresponsible act endangers all other airport users, it is unacceptable, and as such it has been duly escalated.

“FAAN hereby cautions all airport users, especially our esteemed VIPs, to please respect the presidential directive by observing the public health travel protocols put in place to protect all air travellers against infection and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.”