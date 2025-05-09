FAAN commissions new domestic cargo processing facility

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commissioned a new domestic cargo terminal at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) in Lagos, marking a significant milestone in its drive to modernise aviation logistics.

The construction of the cargo terminal was an initiative led by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN).

It was carried out by the Directorate of Cargo Development and Services, headed by Lekan Thomas.

It aims to boost export activities and strengthen Nigeria’s cargo infrastructure.

The new cargo processing facility was commissioned on Friday (today) by the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku, who was represented by Joy Agunbiade, the Director of Commercial and Business Development.

The terminal is designed to improve cargo handling operations’ efficiency, scalability, and connectivity.

A statement by FAAN said as e-commerce and agricultural exports rise, the facility offers reliable and secure logistics, helping to reduce bottlenecks and supporting businesses nationwide.

It also positions Lagos as a central cargo hub, which is expected to attract more national and international freight operators.

The statement said FAAN plans to replicate this model across other airports, including Abuja, Kano, Jos, Niger, and Port Harcourt, expanding access to modern cargo processing across the country.

This effort, it said, aligns with FAAN’s strategic roadmap to decentralise and optimise cargo movement.

