The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has announced that it is closing down temporarily the e-Finger departure screening point in airports. This it said is part of its maintenance and upgrade programme, so as to carry out some routine maintenance on the screening machines.

A statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu on Tuesday said all human and cargo movements have been temporarily diverted to the e-finger screening area until the maintenance and upgrade is completed.

“The authority appeals to passengers and other airport users to please bear with us, as we hope to reopen the area as soon as possible,” she said.