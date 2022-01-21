FAAN bans amateur drivers from plying airports’ airsides

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has barred any airport official, who has neither undergone the mandatory airline drivers training, nor certified appropriately to drive on the airsides of the nation’s airports.

FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu in a press release she signed Friday, clarified that the agency is re-emphasizing the policy to ensure operational safety, following a recently averted airside incident involving a Customs official, at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

“With this directive, all airline officials, Security agencies, ground handling companies, and other stakeholders are hereby put on notice to ensure that their officials, that have airside related roles, and will need to drive, are sent to FAAN’S training department to undergo this mandatory training before been assigned to duty”.

“The Authority will no longer take lightly any act of violation of this directive, in the interest of safety” Yakubu restated.