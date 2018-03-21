FAAN automates passenger service charge collection

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has automated the collection of Passenger Service Charge at its local airports across the country.

Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN’s General Manager in charge of Corporate Affairs, said this in Lagos on Wednesday.

Yakubu in a statement explained that the move was part of efforts by FAAN to ease passengers’ facilitation at the nation’s airports.

“This is in line with the directive by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council that check-in procedures at the airports be streamlined to improve the facilitation of passengers.

She said: “With this development, the use of the Passenger Service Charge sticker at the departure gate was discontinued with effect from March 19.”

Yakubu noted that henceforth, departing passengers, who had checked-in prior to arrival at the airport, could proceed directly to the boarding gates.

She said that FAAN was committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort for passengers at the nation’s airports.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Managing Director of FAAN, Saleh Dunoma, recently announced that the authority generated N38 billion from PSC in 2017