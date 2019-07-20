The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has assured travellers and airport users that new measures were being put in place to enhance security at the nation’s airports.

FAAN’s Managing Director, Capt. Hamisu Yadudu, made this known in a statement through its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, in Lagos on Saturday.

Yadudu made the disclosure at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airports due to the unfortunate incident at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Yadudu said the violator, who was suspected to be a Nigerien, had been identified as Usman Adamu and had been handed over to the Police for further interrogation.

The managing director said the authority took full responsibility for the breach.

Yadudu noted that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Transport, had already assisted in the award of contracts for perimeter fences at the airports, including detection devices and CCTV cameras with infrared capacity for night operations.

He stated that plans were also underway to erect observation towers this year to enable proper monitor and coverage of the airport.

He said: “FAAN has a security patrol/escort team in place for arriving and departing aircraft but another joint patrol team involving FAAN, AVSEC and the Police.”

He said the Military has also been constituted to assist in protecting the sanctity of the airside and ensuring the security of operations and travellers using its facilities.

Yadudu admitted that as a dynamic industry, globally, new threats were springing up daily and the criminal elements were fashioning out ways to circumvent security architectures.

The managing director, however, said that it was up to FAAN to continuously improve on security and put adequate measures in place to mitigate the threats.

Yadudu noted that FAAN would continue to work with relevant stakeholders and regulatory agencies toward ensuring safe operations at its airports.

He reiterated that FAAN was committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort of passengers and airport users.