FAAN arrests 90 suspects over extortion, touting

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has arrested over 90 suspects, at both the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in connection with illegal activities.

The arrest is part of efforts to check touting and extortion in the two entry points.

The suspected touts according to FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu in a press release, were arrested for various acts of illegality including Fake Covid-19 test results, touting, Unauthorised entry, Trespass, Illegal Facilitation, Forgery, Loitering, Theft, Public nuisance & arguments, amongst others.

Yakubu added that some of those arrested are staff of Patovilki Nigeria Limited, Lakewood Services, Nahco Plc, and other airport staff.

Out of those arrested the agency her statement confirmed that 59 have been handed over to the airport police command in Abuja for prosecution, while 30 were handed over to the police force in Lagos for same.

Following the development, FAAN has warned those without legitimate business at the airports, as well as airport staff carrying out illegal duties to desist from such acts, as the authority will not hesitate to arrest and hand over such individuals for prosecution.

