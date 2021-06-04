Following a temporary downtime in the check-in system of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has appealed to airlines and passengers for patience and understanding.

In a statement on Friday by Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, the agency said it had already mobilized necessary resources to address the challenge, and that all hands are presently on the deck to restore normalcy in passenger facilitation.

“To avoid flight delays, the Authority would like to advise passengers to leave their homes early, so as to complete all check-in formalities in good time,” she said.